Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.

This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:

Friday, Aug. 26

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:

7th St. from Bluff St. to Austin St.

8th St. from Bluff St. to Lamar St.

9th St. from Burnett St to Lamar St.

Bluff St. from 7th St. to 8th St.

Burnett St. from 7th St. to 9th St.

Austin St. from 7th St. to 9th St.

Travis St. from 8th St. to 9th St.

Lamar St. from 8th St. to 9th St.

Saturday, Aug. 27

4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. - HHH Endurance Ride Start Line:

Scott Ave. from Lincoln Ave to 11th St.

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - USAC Road Race Finish:

Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave.

Indiana Ave. from 13th St. to 11th St. to Ohio Ave.

Ohio Ave. from 11th St. to 8th St.

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. - HHH Endurance Ride Finish:

Scott Ave. from Lincoln to 4th St. (75 mile, 100k, 50 mile, 25 mile and 10k)

Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave. (100 Mile)

Indiana Ave. from 13th St. to 11th St.

11th St. from Indiana Ave. to Lamar St.

Lamar St. from 11th St. to 2nd St.

Cross-town access will be maintained throughout the day Saturday on 7th St. when Scott Ave. or Lamar St. is blocked.

Sunday, Aug. 28

6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Sunday USAC Criterium Races:

Ohio Ave. from 6th St. to 9th St.

Indiana Ave. from 6th St. to 9th St.

Scott Ave. from 7th St. to 8th St.

6th St. from Indiana Ave. to Ohio Ave.

7th St. from Scott Ave. to Ohio Ave.

8th St. from Scott Ave. to Ohio Ave.

9th St. from Indiana Ave. to Ohio Ave.

Access in and out residential parking will be assisted by volunteer marshals. For more information, you can call Larry Wilkinson, City of Wichita Falls traffic engineering superintendent at (940) 761-7915.

