Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park.

Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.

But sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind. Hunter said due to the drought-like conditions, his harvest will be virtually zero.

“Hot, dry wind dried the buds out and blasted the buds, so they weren’t going to survive, but ever the optimist, there’s always next year,” Hunter said. “For me, you know, I’m here next year and I’ll be doing that same kind of work next year and the year after and the year after for as long as I can.”

Thankfully, Hunter said he saved enough pecans from last season to get him through the rest of the year.

