Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

By Michael Grace
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park.

Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.

READ: Pecan industry gets ready for season

But sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind. Hunter said due to the drought-like conditions, his harvest will be virtually zero.

“Hot, dry wind dried the buds out and blasted the buds, so they weren’t going to survive, but ever the optimist, there’s always next year,” Hunter said. “For me, you know, I’m here next year and I’ll be doing that same kind of work next year and the year after and the year after for as long as I can.”

Thankfully, Hunter said he saved enough pecans from last season to get him through the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with MSU students
Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with MSU students
Isolated showers are possible Thursday
The cyclist is back on his bike and gearing up for this year’s 100-mile race.
Cyclist returns to Hotter’N Hell 3 years after being hit by semi