Isolated showers are possible Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. However, a stray shower or thundershower is possible in the afternoon. Thursday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with mostly clear skies. Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 95. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 94 with a 30% chance of storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.

