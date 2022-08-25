Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirates, that’s the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep.

Brenda Rodgers is just one of the many victims that had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when she checked her doorbell camera and realized that her package was taken.

“It makes me feel very violated that someone can just come and steal something from you. We work hard for what we have and they just feel like they can just come and take it away from me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers shared the recording with the neighborhood Facebook page where she received a lot of comments from people sharing the same experience.

“he was driving that white Toyota Tacoma just driving by slowly and stopping and getting out and if he saw a package he’d pick it up,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says she’s never felt concerned for her safety in her own home until now and police say it was a good thing she didn’t approach the alleged robber on her own, as he could have been armed.

“It’s scary and he wasn’t a small guy I mean but he was just so covered up I mean you couldn’t see his face. I could just tell that he had gray hair and I could tell he had a beard and that’s all you could really see,” Rodgers said.

But Sgt. Charlie Eipper at the Wichita Falls Police Department said even the smallest details make a difference in an investigation.

“Somebody will know that person. Clothing, the way they walk, they don’t even have to see their face,” Eipper said.

To help with this issue, Wichita Falls police are encouraging people to sign up for the safe cam program which maps residential security cameras, so police know to ask for footage when investigating crimes in the area.

