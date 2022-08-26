Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

11 puppies find homes through Underdog Express

A litter of unexpected puppies faced uncertain futures in overcrowded shelters until one organization stepped up.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is national dog day, so we wanted to share this heartwarming story from right here in Texoma.

When City officials found a pregnant dog, P.E.T.S. Clinic got her out of the shelter and into a foster home just two days before she gave birth. They were expecting a small litter, but ended up with not one, not two, but eleven puppies!

While their foster families in the area stepped up to help, the organization knew that overcrowding in local shelters meant the puppies were less likely to be adopted. So they decided to put the youngsters on the Underdog Express, and bus them up to partner organization Helping Hounds up in New York. Because the state has fewer strays, it’s easier to find homes for dogs, and organizers felt this gave the puppies their best chance to find their forever families.

Like the other dogs on the Underdog Express, the puppies were fostered locally until the time came to walk the red carpet and board a horse-trailer-turned-dog-bus up to New York. As is usual for the program, each foster family brought a gift bag with letters about each dog, including information about their habits, favorite foods and well-wishes for future homes.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

County officials said the ban was terminated since the circumstances that required the order no...
Wichita County terminates burn ban
hhh consumer show
HHH consumer show
The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 26
August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting this sweet four-month-old puppy.
Rufus is looking for his forever home
Daylight Donuts says it's more than just delicious donuts and fresh coffee.
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages