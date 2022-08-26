11 puppies find homes through Underdog Express

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is national dog day, so we wanted to share this heartwarming story from right here in Texoma.

When City officials found a pregnant dog, P.E.T.S. Clinic got her out of the shelter and into a foster home just two days before she gave birth. They were expecting a small litter, but ended up with not one, not two, but eleven puppies!

While their foster families in the area stepped up to help, the organization knew that overcrowding in local shelters meant the puppies were less likely to be adopted. So they decided to put the youngsters on the Underdog Express, and bus them up to partner organization Helping Hounds up in New York. Because the state has fewer strays, it’s easier to find homes for dogs, and organizers felt this gave the puppies their best chance to find their forever families.

Like the other dogs on the Underdog Express, the puppies were fostered locally until the time came to walk the red carpet and board a horse-trailer-turned-dog-bus up to New York. As is usual for the program, each foster family brought a gift bag with letters about each dog, including information about their habits, favorite foods and well-wishes for future homes.

