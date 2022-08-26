Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Catholic Charities program seeks to increase college graduation rates

The program recently expanded to include schools like Midwestern State University and Vernon College.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With back-to-school season in full effect, many students are finding themselves in a financial bind when it comes to paying for school.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth is seeking to ease that struggle through its education navigation program, which recently expanded to include schools like Midwestern State University and Vernon College.

“We’re easily accessible to students, they can just pop in the office,” Laura Sotelo, endowment director at Northwest Fundraising, said. “I’ve heard students say that Catholic Charities, their client navigator, is like family to them and I can’t think of a higher compliment than that, than to say that they think of Catholic Charities as their family.”

Since starting in 2015, the program has been so successful in increasing college graduation rates that it has expanded to more universities.

Sotelo says it is a very competitive program that students must apply and be accepted into, and that they are looking for highly motivated low-income students.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower...
Gas prices lowered during media campaign
Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in...
Restaurant offers free food to those in need
A Vernon College student was stunned by the act of kindness.
Vernon student's books paid for in act of kindness
Ashley made sure to put a face to the name behind the donation of a lettered sweater in MSU's...
MSU Centennial: Exploring the Archives
The event, which will feature a 5K and a 10-mile ride, aims to promote physical health and...
WF Area Food Bank hosts Miles for Meals event