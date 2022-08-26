Email City Guide
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue father, son from sinking boat

A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks and ended up in the water. (WCVB, BOSTON PD, CNN)
By Emily Maher
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON (WVCB) - A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks.

Their rescue was caught on camera by the Boston police harbor unit that saved them.

In the video, the two men are seen struggling to stay above water and clinging to a blue cooler.

“As we approached, we saw just a tip of a submerged vessel,” Officer Garrett Boyle said.

The unit got a call around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday of a boat sinking.

“Once we saw the boat first, I think we both knew right then, that yeah there were two people somewhere here,” Officer Stephen Merrick said.

Merrick and Boyle quickly spotted the two men.

“You could see the fear in their face, they were cold,” Merrick said. “They looked very tired and weak.”

Merrick was behind the wheel as Boyle leaned over the bow, grabbing the 76-year-old father who was wearing an orange life jacket and hoisting him out of the water.

Boyle quickly begins helping the son who is clinging to the police boat.

The men were lobster fishing when they say a tangled trap wire killed their engines, causing their boat to crash into rocks.

“It punctured the hull and they began to take on water pretty quickly inside,” Boyle said.

The officers checked out both men on board while they were heading back to shore where EMS was waiting.

Both men are reported to be doing OK.

Copyright 2022 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

