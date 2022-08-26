City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year brings a new principal to City View Junior/Senior High School. Jesse Thomas however is no stranger to the classroom or even the role.

After spending the last 19 years in Wichita Falls ISD, Jesse Thomas is starting this new position with lots of experience. The last 14 have been as vice-principal and principal at both elementary and secondary levels. With the highest amount of enrolled students they’ve ever had due to their transfer policy.

“We are an open transfer district. We are an open transfer district and so basically we have our kids that live in City View ISD but then we have several transfers from surrounding communities for different reasons that are choosing to come here,” Thomas said.

Thomas says his plans for the 6th through 12 grade campus include creating an environment and culture that’s inviting for students to encourage enthusiasm and involvement in their academic lives.

“The priority for any educator whether you’re an administrator a teacher, or anything like that is that you ensure that students are safe. That they feel safe, that they’re noticed and that they’re learning. Beyond that what can I do as an administrator to enhance that experience for kid,” Thomas said.

Thomas also plans on continuing a program that was started before he joined the district. It rewards students that meet school expectations through different incentives.

“They show up to school, they make sure they get to school on time they’re doing their work, well we want to reward them. Because so many times they get to hear ‘this is what will happen if you don’t do this.’ We want to say this is what’s going to happen when you do this,” Thomas said.

With four school-age kids and his wife also working in education, Thomas is especially determined to make this year count for both his students and himself.

