Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

Daylight Donuts is more than just delicious donuts and fresh coffee!
Daylight Donuts says it's more than just delicious donuts and fresh coffee.(tcw-wbrc)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.

There was no one on the premises when the fire started, according to a press release. Officials say the damage is estimated to be around $10,000 to the structure and that around $15,000 of content was damaged.

The fire was reportedly started by an extension cord that was too small for the cooler that it was plugged into.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

County officials said the ban was terminated since the circumstances that required the order no...
Wichita County terminates burn ban
hhh consumer show
HHH consumer show
The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 26
August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting this sweet four-month-old puppy.
Rufus is looking for his forever home