Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.

There was no one on the premises when the fire started, according to a press release. Officials say the damage is estimated to be around $10,000 to the structure and that around $15,000 of content was damaged.

The fire was reportedly started by an extension cord that was too small for the cooler that it was plugged into.

