hhh consumer show

By Michael Grace and Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before the big race kicks off on Saturday, cycle enthusiasts gathered at the MPEC for the consumer show.

Over 90 vendors were there, selling everything from cycling gear to beef jerky. Folks participating in the race could also pick up their official Hotter’N Hell Hundred packet with their unique race number and their t-shirt.

The consumer show hours are as follows:

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday, August 26, 2022, 1:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 27, 2022, 9am – 2:00pm

