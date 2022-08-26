High school football - Aug. 25-27, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football is back!
5A-DII
Rider vs. WFHS
4A-DI
Burkburnett vs. Bridgeport
4A-DII
Hirschi 48 Clint 7
Graham vs. Bowie
3A-DI
Iowa Park vs. Holliday
Vernon vs. City View
3A-DII
Henrietta vs. Windthorst
Jacksboro vs. Breckenridge
2A-DI
Olney vs. Alvord
Nocona vs. Era
2A-DII
Quanah vs. Archer City
Electra vs. Santo
Seymour vs. Anson
Munday vs. Mercy Culture Prep
Petrolia vs. Muenster Sacred Heart
1A-DI
Vernon Northside vs. Patton Springs
Saint Jo vs. Wichita Christian
1A-DII
Benjamin vs. Moran
Chillicothe vs. Darrouzett
Bryson vs. Azle Christian
Gold-Burg vs. Perrin Whitt
Harrold vs. Haskell Paint Creek
Forestburg vs. North Texas Spartans
Newcastle 72 Ranger 42
Crowell vs. Klondike
