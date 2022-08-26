Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

High school football - Aug. 25-27, 2022

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football is back!

5A-DII

Rider vs. WFHS

4A-DI

Burkburnett vs. Bridgeport

4A-DII

Hirschi 48 Clint 7

Graham vs. Bowie

3A-DI

Iowa Park vs. Holliday

Vernon vs. City View

3A-DII

Henrietta vs. Windthorst

Jacksboro vs. Breckenridge

2A-DI

Olney vs. Alvord

Nocona vs. Era

2A-DII

Quanah vs. Archer City

Electra vs. Santo

Seymour vs. Anson

Munday vs. Mercy Culture Prep

Petrolia vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

1A-DI

Vernon Northside vs. Patton Springs

Saint Jo vs. Wichita Christian

1A-DII

Benjamin vs. Moran

Chillicothe vs. Darrouzett

Bryson vs. Azle Christian

Gold-Burg vs. Perrin Whitt

Harrold vs. Haskell Paint Creek

Forestburg vs. North Texas Spartans

Newcastle 72 Ranger 42

Crowell vs. Klondike

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High school volleyball - Aug. 25, 2022
American Football
Preseason Previews: Rider Raiders
American Football
Preseason Previews: WFHS Coyotes
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High school volleyball - Aug. 23, 2022