Hotter N’ Hell kicked off first day of festivities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Events for the 41st Hotter N’ Hell Hundred got underway today and will continue into the weekend.

Cyclists and bicycle enthusiasts from all over were excited to attend the HHH consumer show.

The MPEC is packed full of items to get cyclists ready for Saturday.

Not only were there numerous vendors selling cycling gear and clothing, but there were also sports massages, packet pickup, and late registration for those just getting into town.

“Of course, the 100 miles is always an accomplishment you know there’s always a point when I’m out there on the road and it’s stupid,” Bill Frasier, HHH rider said, “but ill get emotional because I’m like oh my god I’m doing this. It’s awesome.”

Hotter N’ Hell Hundred officially started today with the consumer show and riders and enthusiasts could not hold back their excitement while talking about one of the largest bike rides in the nation.

“That sense of accomplishment coming over the trail. Over the line. And you got the crowd screaming usually I’m in enough time when there’s still a crowd there,” Frasier said, “but just having people hoop and hollering and it’s just such pride that you’re able to do this is so cool.”

The consumer show featured over 90 vendors offering all sorts of cycling products. We spoke with one vendor who also gets on his bike and rides in the HHH. Something, he’s been doing for over 30 years.

“My first one was in 86, I graduated high school young and dumb I said I can go out and do this. I heard about this crazy ride in the heat and said let’s go do it. So I and 3 of my buddies,” Woody Smith the owner of Bike Mart DFW said, “four of us total went out and did it, and it wasn’t pretty but we did it and we came back for more. We’ve come back every year since.”

Smith said he has seen the event grow over the years and looks forward to seeing the 13 thousand plus that is expected to attend this year.

“Yeah, I still enjoy it. I still smile I still love to see the sunrise come up as I’m riding,” Smith said, “and thank the good lord I’m out here another year to be able to do it.”

This year marks 41 years since the Hotter N’ Hell was born and for many, it’s an opportunity for riders to not only feel that accomplishment when crossing the line again but it’s the comradery that keeps bringing them back.

“Some people are car guys, I’m a bike guy,” Frasier said, “I love the event and everybody in here were all focused on bicycles right and that experience of riding. So it’s kind of like my brothers, I mean, I feel a part of something, that’s why I keep coming back.”

