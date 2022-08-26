Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

A redacted FBI affidavit in request of the search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was...
Redacted FBI affidavit in Trump search released
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Firefighters in Arizona reunited a 6-year-old boy with his toy after he lost his parents and...
Firefighters reunite 6-year-old crash survivor with beloved toy
County officials said the ban was terminated since the circumstances that required the order no...
Wichita County terminates burn ban
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight