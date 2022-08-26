Email City Guide
Rain chances return Saturday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 98 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 94 with a 30% chance of storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 72 with isolated storms.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 88 with a 30% chance of scattered storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 66 with scattered storms.

Thursday, we will have a high of 89 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 66 with partly cloudy skies.

