Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off

The Rider High School Parade was quickly followed by "The Happening" event in the Field House.
By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium.

One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.

S. H. Rider High school will host a pep rally in the Field House on Friday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m. to round out the celebrations before the rivalry game begins.

