Rufus is looking for his forever home

August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting this sweet four-month-old puppy.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting a sweet dog named Rufus.

Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Rufus, who adores treats. We loved getting to pet the four-month-old puppy during his visit.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

