Stranger pays for student’s books

A Vernon College student was stunned by the act of kindness.
By Cassidy Diamond and Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jayla Shrubs went to the bookstore at Vernon College on Tuesday to buy a calculator when she received an unexpected gift.

“I asked how much my books would be because I didn’t have the money yet,” Shrubs recalled.

Before Shrubs could put the books back on the shelf, a man offered to purchase them for her. Shrubs said the experience left her feeling like she was in a movie.

“I was just excited, and a weight lifted off my shoulders because the books are a lot of money,” Shrubs said. “I didn’t think that would ever happen... I just never expected to meet such a kind person.”

The man left before Shrubs learned his name, but she said she’d like to thank him from the bottom of her heart for going out of his way for her and her family.

