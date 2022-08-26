Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower...
Gas prices lowered during media campaign
A Vernon College student was stunned by the act of kindness.
Vernon student's books paid for in act of kindness
The Rider High School Parade was quickly followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
Rider v. Old High: 'The Happening'
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine