WF restaurant helps those in need

Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and water.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need.

Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.

“Nobody should go hungry. Nobody should be without water,” Turner said. “Just because we’re trying to make money, we can’t lose focus. At the end of the day, we’re here for service, and if one thing is that you can come here, I give you a slice of pizza and some water and you can get some cool air, I’ve done my part that shouldn’t cost you nothing.”

Turner, a veteran, says the only thing he asks in exchange is that those he helps pay the good deed forward.

