Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 26

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 227 cases and 235 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 26.

Four Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time.

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases. Details on Aug. 26′s numbers can be found below:

“From the period of August 20, 2022 - August 26, 2022, the Health District is reporting 227 new cases. 1 deaths, 4 hospitalizations and 235 recoveries.

There are 22 (10%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 205 (90%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 67 new re-infection cases.  Of those, 9 (13%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 58 (87%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.   Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 0 are up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 are re-infections. Positivity Rate = 29.2%”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Byron Jack Rickard.
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Sadly, Mother Nature has not been kind.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

Latest News

County officials said the ban was terminated since the circumstances that required the order no...
Wichita County terminates burn ban
hhh consumer show
HHH consumer show
August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting this sweet four-month-old puppy.
Rufus is looking for his forever home
Daylight Donuts says it's more than just delicious donuts and fresh coffee.
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages