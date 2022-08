WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court terminated the county’s burn ban as of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

The ban had been in place since June 22, 2022, as the summer heat and dry conditions were prevalent.

County officials said the ban was terminated since the circumstances that required the order no longer exist.

