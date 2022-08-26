Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosting Miles for Meals event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has decided to host its first-ever Miles for Meals event on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.

The event, which will feature a 5K and a 10-mile ride, aims to promote physical health and nutrition.

“The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is not only about feeding people but also about nutrition for folks in need,” said Marketing Director Simon Welch. “We don’t just give out cheap food that fills up your belly, it is nutritious. We also want to focus on the health of our individual clients.”

Miles for Meals will cost $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Anyone who signs up before 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 will receive a free t-shirt.

The last day to register is Friday, Sept. 2. Click here to register online.

