Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights

The cannon rang through the air as the Hotter N' Hell Hundred officially got underway!
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!

Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!

You can also check out our HHH Facebook gallery here, and send us a picture from the race to add to our collection!

Caption

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out all the highlights from week 1 of high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 - week 1
The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
porch pirate
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
Daylight Donuts says it's more than just delicious donuts and fresh coffee.
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
One in five Americans have a student loan and according to The Washington Post, around 38% of...
MSU Texas students react to loan forgiveness plan

Latest News

spaghetti dinner
spaghetti dinner
Check out this adorable picture from Cassidy Diamond of a little girl filling up a cyclist's...
Hotter N' Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
Jacelyn Lassiter gives us a look at the cool off section for cyclists.
Jacelyn Lassiter gives us a look at the cool off section for cyclists.
Chantale Belefanti talks with a cyclist about his specialty bike and takes it for a ride!
Chantale Belefanti talks with a cyclist about his specialty bike and takes it for a ride!