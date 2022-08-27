Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!

Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!

You can also check out our HHH Facebook gallery here, and send us a picture from the race to add to our collection!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.