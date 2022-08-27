WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. Police are warning the public after they’ve seen a massive increase in the number of deaths from Jan. to July 2022.

The Wichita Falls Police Department held a conference to address the issue following a recent case involving the seizure of 35 pounds of fentanyl in Lawton.

Wichita Falls chief of police, Manuel Borrego, said they have seen an increase in fentanyl-related deaths specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old.

The WFPD is taking a stand in efforts to stop the rise in fentanyl-related deaths... That’s why moving forward, anyone distributing counterfeit fentanyl that causes an overdose will be charged with homicide whether or not the intent was a factor.

“You know with other drugs like meth and the various drugs we’ve dealt with in the past. Parents usually had some run time. They had signs that their kids were into drugs and they could intervene and get them help. You don’t have that run time with this. One pill can do it,” district attorney John Gillespie said.

Parents are being advised to have a serious discussion with their teenagers to educate them on what can happen if they take even the smallest amount of fentanyl.

So far this year there have been 15 deaths in Wichita falls related to a fentanyl overdose.

