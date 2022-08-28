Email City Guide
Dead body found on 9th Street

Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a dead body found on 9th Street in Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Maloney of WFPD is on the scene and told our crews the body was discovered by someone walking in the area who smelled something coming from some bushes.

Police believe the male victim has been there for some time and have yet to identify him. Detectives are on the way to investigate further.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

