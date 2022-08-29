BBB warns of sports streaming scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high school football season starts back up, the Better Business Bureau warned Monday of sports streaming scams.

COVID restrictions caused many schools to begin streaming their football, baseball and other games online. Scams reportedly followed this move.

BBB officials said the scam works like this: you want to watch a local high school football game or another student’s game or event, and you search on social media to find a link where the game might be streamed. Sure enough, a fan has put in a link where you can go to watch for free.

It’s almost time for the game to start, so you click the link. The next screen asks you to sign up for the streaming service, so you enter your name and email. You get asked for a credit card number and potentially more sensitive information.

The scammers hope the would-be viewer inputs their information and pays to watch the event. Instead, the consumer doesn’t get to watch the game because the scammer has not set up a stream and whatever data they entered may be compromised.

The BBB provided the following tips:

If you come across a website you haven’t dealt with before, research it before entering any information; check the schools’ websites or main Facebook pages for direction to the proper links

Be cautious clicking on links included in social media posts, unsolicited text messages or emails; clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware or identity theft

If you’ve spotted a scam, you can report it to the BBB Scam Tracker online.

