City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, and the trash schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Sept. 6

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Sept. 7

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 7

Regular service will resume on Thursday, Sept. 8

The transfer station and landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

For questions or more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

