Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC

By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week.

It’s a scenario that’s almost unimaginable. An infant shot by a stray bullet, but sadly that’s exactly what happened to a family right here in Wichita Falls.

To make things even worse, no one seems to know where the bullet actually came from, although, officers do have theories.

“Someone firing a firearm out in the park somewhere and the round ended up there because it just doesn’t seem as if it was intentional,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “It’s just such a strange case.”

Right now, police aren’t exactly sure what might have led to someone to fire their gun that day, but one thing is for certain, the end results could have easily been deadly.

“The bullet has gotta come down and when it comes down, it could hurt somebody, it could kill somebody, and so that’s just recklessness and it’s serious and you can be charged with it, prosecuted,” Eipper said.

The victim was ultimately flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, where the boy underwent surgery. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to our citizens.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
KAUZ
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon

Latest News

It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament.
United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
COVID restrictions caused many schools to begin streaming their football, baseball and other...
BBB warns of sports streaming scams
Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills