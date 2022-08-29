Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week.

It’s a scenario that’s almost unimaginable. An infant shot by a stray bullet, but sadly that’s exactly what happened to a family right here in Wichita Falls.

To make things even worse, no one seems to know where the bullet actually came from, although, officers do have theories.

“Someone firing a firearm out in the park somewhere and the round ended up there because it just doesn’t seem as if it was intentional,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “It’s just such a strange case.”

Right now, police aren’t exactly sure what might have led to someone to fire their gun that day, but one thing is for certain, the end results could have easily been deadly.

“The bullet has gotta come down and when it comes down, it could hurt somebody, it could kill somebody, and so that’s just recklessness and it’s serious and you can be charged with it, prosecuted,” Eipper said.

The victim was ultimately flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, where the boy underwent surgery. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to our citizens.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

