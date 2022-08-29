Email City Guide
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to transfer back to Utah later this week.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENNSYLVANIA (CNN) – As the Little League World Series was wrapping up Sunday, one Utah player was continuing his recovery.

Easton Oliverson, 12, was severely injured Aug. 15 when he fell out of a bunk bed in Williamsport, fracturing his skull.

The Instagram account that provides medical updates on his condition showed him eating nachos, his favorite food, Sunday.

His family said Easton has been dealing with “quite a bit of pain” since his latest surgery on Friday.

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to transfer back to Utah later this week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

KAUZ
