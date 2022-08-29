Email City Guide
Police respond to gunshots at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.

Police responded to gunshots at the Water Hole on Sunday.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a gunshots call at a local bar on Sunday.

A man was reportedly removed from the Water Hole bar on Old Iowa Park Rd. following an argument, according to WFPD Sgt. Venable. The man then allegedly retrieved a weapon from his car. An employee noticed and tried to restrain him, which led to the suspect firing several shots, according to officers at the scene.

Between civilians and officers, the gun was reportedly removed from the suspect’s possession. Authorities say no one was injured.

