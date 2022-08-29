Sen. Springer begins town hall tour in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Drew Springer, Texas State Senator for District 30, kicked off his town hall tour in Henrietta on Monday to hear from his constituents.

Residents came out to share their concerns and ask questions about the Lake Ringgold project, school budgets and property taxes. Springer spoke on what he hopes to accomplish with his tour.

“What I look for is feedback from constituents because I’m here to represent them, and so I want to understand what’s important in their mind, whether it’s school safety, whether it’s budget, whether it’s property taxes, the border, and you know, talk about anything,” Springer said.

Springer is running for reelection unopposed this November.

“We really want to hear from folks, and for some reason if you can’t make one of the town halls, don’t hesitate to shoot us an email. Let us know what your issue is. The state of Texas should be working for you and that’s what I want to make sure we’re doing.”

His town hall tour will continue throughout September and include places like Wichita, Montague and Young counties.

