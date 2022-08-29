Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sen. Springer begins town hall tour in Henrietta

"The state of Texas should be working for you and that’s what I want to make sure we’re doing.”
"The state of Texas should be working for you and that’s what I want to make sure we’re doing.”(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Drew Springer, Texas State Senator for District 30, kicked off his town hall tour in Henrietta on Monday to hear from his constituents.

Residents came out to share their concerns and ask questions about the Lake Ringgold project, school budgets and property taxes. Springer spoke on what he hopes to accomplish with his tour.

“What I look for is feedback from constituents because I’m here to represent them, and so I want to understand what’s important in their mind, whether it’s school safety, whether it’s budget, whether it’s property taxes, the border, and you know, talk about anything,” Springer said.

Springer is running for reelection unopposed this November.

“We really want to hear from folks, and for some reason if you can’t make one of the town halls, don’t hesitate to shoot us an email. Let us know what your issue is. The state of Texas should be working for you and that’s what I want to make sure we’re doing.”

His town hall tour will continue throughout September and include places like Wichita, Montague and Young counties.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
KAUZ
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon

Latest News

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
Police respond to gunshots
The investigation is ongoing.
Body found on 9th street