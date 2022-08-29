Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.(Starbucks)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
KAUZ
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
Check out all the highlights from week 1 of high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 - week 1

Latest News

City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
The investigation is ongoing.
Body found on 9th street
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
Police respond to gunshots at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search