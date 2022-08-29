Email City Guide
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 73 with a few storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with a 20% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 95 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 68 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 68 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 68 with partly cloudy skies.

