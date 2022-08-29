United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations.
It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament.
Checks were presented Sunday night. The company president said the event is a cornerstone of charitable giving done with the help of generous vendor partners.
