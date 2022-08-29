Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist

Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.
Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.(Twitter/@WendysCanada via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most famous redheads has made a change to make a statement.

The Wendy’s mascot, long-known for her ginger pigtails, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.

Wendy’s new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

In June, LaFlamme found out her contract was not being renewed and her career at CTV was coming to an unexpected end after more than three decades.

Shortly after the announcement, rumors started that LaFlamme was being let go, at least in part, because she was no longer dyeing her hair blonde and allowing it to turn gray.

Bell Media issued a statement denying LaFlamme’s hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
KAUZ
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
Check out all the highlights from week 1 of high school football!
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 - week 1

Latest News

City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
The investigation is ongoing.
Body found on 9th street
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
Police respond to gunshots at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search