WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a 19-year-old for murder on Monday.

Police say Jakob Joel Blankenship of Wichita Falls sold counterfeit Percocet pills that were laced with fentanyl, causing the death of another person.

Blankenship is suspected of selling the counterfeit pills to the victim, 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls, at her house on April 20. Brewer was found dead by her mother at around 6 p.m., about an hour and a half after the alleged transaction, according to a WFPD press release.

An autopsy report reportedly stated the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl.

Blankenship is currently in the Wichita County jail with a bond set at $1,000,000.00.

