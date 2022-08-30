Email City Guide
Gunslingers are giving back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive

By Alex Carrion
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns. Listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time.

The North Texas Gunslingers are a wild west re-enactment group based out of Iowa Park.

Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.

“Man, it’s all about the kids were having fun were trying to raise some money so we can take care of these kids Christmas time,” Roscoe Bryant, North Texas Gunslingers, “you know there’s a lot of kids right here in our area that gets nothing and those are the ones that we want to make sure get something.”

The North Texas Gunslingers are a wild west re-enactment group that was created to bring the old west to life while being able to give back to the community, all for a good cause.

“We also do shows out here,” Bryant said, “and every show we do out here the proceeds go towards what we’re trying to do for Christmas.”

These gunslingers put on reenactments as well as more entertaining shows for kids but try to instill that Texas heritage in every show by using characters based on real people.

“It’s very important,” Bryant said, “I think it’s something that gets lost along the way kind of slips through the cracks maybe even in the schools we kind of gotten away from it. We try our best to be authentic the best we can.”

These cowboys and cowgirls are now working hard to get ready for this upcoming season of shows.

“We’re having a show on the 18th at 7:30 and it’s $5 donations to get in, 6 and under are free,” Kim Freeman, actress at North Texas Gunslingers said, ”all the donations we put towards our group and put towards the children we purchase things for on Christmas.”

Last year the group was able to help multiple kids find something for Christmas, but the group says they would like to do more.

“For us it’s never enough, I mean,” Bryant said, “if we help multiple kids last year, we need to help 100 next year, and so on there can’t be enough.”

