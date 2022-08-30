Email City Guide
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls.

Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry.

She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his mother’s bright red hair, her deep love for the community, her faith and Falls Home Health.

“Naomi is our mother’s name, and we pay homage to her,” Mark and Dana Terry said. “Katie did such a fabulous job representing all the thoughts, emotions and all the things that my mom believed in and she brought it to life.”

“Thank you guys so much for trusting me with your vision and to get this done,” Katie Britt, the artist, said.

