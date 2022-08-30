Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time.

Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause.

Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six different nonprofit organizations for Texoma Gives. The incentive: the opportunity to knock their boss into the water, something employees said they were all on board for.

“All of our employees had a chance to donate $5 per throw,” Cassie Stone, Human Resources Manager at Midwest Dental, said. “They could pick the manager of their choice and each manager picked a nonprofit that they wanted to have the money donated to, so each of them had a different nonprofit.”

Employees at Midwest Dental have been raising money for the past three weeks for Texoma Gives with the opportunity to knock their boss into a dunk tank, which sparked competition for donations.

“Everyone was excited,” Stone said. “I don’t think the managers were super thrilled about being dunked but they were really good team players about it.”

Six managers took the challenge, which resulted in raising money for six different nonprofit organizations.

“We are splitting it between Base Camp Lindsey, Community Health Center, Inheritance Adoption, Ms. Fanny’s Friends, Backdoor Theatre and CASA of Red River,” Stone said.

For one manager, she is giving the donations to a cat rescue society which is near and dear to her heart, but something she has in common with cats is she doesn’t like getting in the water.

“As a cat person, I don’t like water very much, so I am definitely stepping out of my comfort zone for this, but it is how strongly I feel for this group,” Tara Henry, Marketing Director at Midwest Dental, said. “Midwest Dental, we are pretty much a family, so when they brought up this idea we were like great, we will do this together as a team and as a family because if one of us is going to do it, then we are all doing it.”

Midwest Dental said these organizations do so much for the community, so it is only right for them to come together as one and do something for them.

“That is how we show love to the people in our community and be able to take care of people that I would not be able to reach out to otherwise,” Henry said.

“We are just like a family company and stuff, so we wanted our community to be like a family and give to them,” Rochelle Nicholson, Customer Services Assistant Manager, said. “To help in any way that we could with the nonprofits because they do so much for our community as well so we just wanted to give back a little bit.”

They all enjoyed being able to have some fun while giving to a good cause and because of the success they had this year, there’s a chance you could see this continue for years to come.

