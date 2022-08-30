Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10.

Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags.

General admission tickets are $150 and include Bingo cards for 20 games, food and drinks.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, click here.

