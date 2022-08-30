Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10.

Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags.

General admission tickets are $150 and include Bingo cards for 20 games, food and drinks.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street

Latest News

north texas gunslingers
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
All of the action will be at Fireman’s Park from 4-8 p.m.
Rotary Club of Graham to host 5th annual Duck Derby
State Senator Drew Springer has announced a Town Hall Tour of Senate District 30, as he works...
State Senator Drew Springer to host Town Hall Tour across SD 30
The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert out of Altus on Tuesday, following the...
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus