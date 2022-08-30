Email City Guide
Rotary Club of Graham to host 5th annual Duck Derby

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rotary Club of Graham is hosting the 5th annual Duck Derby on Sept. 17.

All of the action will be at Fireman’s Park from 4-8 p.m. where live music, inflatables and the duck race will happen.

Anyone wanting to participate can pay a minimum of $5 to adopt a duck and enter for a chance to win $5,000.

If you would like to participate, click here.

