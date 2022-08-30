State Senator Drew Springer to host Town Hall Tour across SD 30

TEXAS (KAUZ) - State Senator Drew Springer has announced a Town Hall Tour of Senate District 30, as he works to get a better idea of the issues facing constituents.

The town hall kicked of on Monday in Henrietta, were residents asked questions about the Lake Ringgold project, school budgets and property taxes.

“Listening is one of the most important parts of my job. And being face-to-face with those that I have the pleasure to serve and represent in Austin is the best place to get the direction I need,” Springer stated. “The next Legislative Session is only four months away. Taking government to the people and taking questions and direction on issues important to the people of SD 30 is something that I look forward to. These meetings will help me develop not only my legislative agenda, but policy positions on a number of policy areas. I always learn a great deal and look forward to hearing from people all across SD 30.”

Senator Springer’s will host town halls across our area, starting in Wichita Falls on September 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.

From there, Springer will host a town hall at the Olney Heritage Museum in Olney on September 12, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Next, he will be in Jacksboro at the Faith Community Hospital on September 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., before closing out the tour in Bowie at the Community Center on September 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

