Storm chances continue Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with a few storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms.

Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 68 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 91 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies.

