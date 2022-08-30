Email City Guide
WFFD contains grass fire near Wellington Lane

The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire in north Wichita Falls on Tuesday, after it...
The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire in north Wichita Falls on Tuesday, after it spread igniting 3 brush piles.(KAUZ)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday on the north side of the city after it spread and ignited three brush piles.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 12:30 p.m. near Wellington Lane and Riley Road as the fire spread through approximately eight acres.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within around 30 minutes before it reached a nearby tree line.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

