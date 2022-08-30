Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presented a 6% increase in property taxes, the first increase in 3 years.

That equals around a three and a half cent increase per $100 to your bill. It would vary based off the value of your property. One example is for a $150,000 home, it would be an extra $29 a year. While residents may have mixed feelings about it, Judge Gossom says they could not hold off on an increase for a third year.

“I presented it at a number I thought was reasonable but it is up to the commissioners court to decide on what that rate and final budget will be,” Judge Gossom said.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says the 6% increase will help cover the cost of raises being given to all county employees.

“We gave significant increases because we weren’t competitive in salary,” Judge Gossom said. “We were losing people and not even getting applications. John Gillespie, our district attorney went months with openings and didn’t get any applications for them, so we had to look around the market and become competitive.”

Judge Gossom says he heard questions on how they were able to consider raising county property taxes by 6% when the limit in Texas is set at 3.5%. However, because they did not raise property taxes the year prior there is an exception.

“You are allowed to take this year and last years, that 3.5%, you can add them up to 7%,” Judge Gossom said. “So we are hitting that 6% roughly in increasing that tax.”

About 20% of the county’s budget for salaries comes out of the reserve fund so the Wichita County auditor made aware that it would not be possible to give pay increases without draining that fund into dangerous levels.

“She is saying that if you all don’t vote in the tax increase based on the budget because of the salary increases, we could be down below $5 million,” Judge Gossom said. “That would be disastrous for the coming years.”

Nothing was voted on today, it was simply a chance for the public to weigh in. If you missed out to today and want to make your voice heard you can email any commissioner or Judge Gossom. County commissioners will take a week to analyze everything that was presented and will vote on it next Tuesday September 6th.

