Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000.

This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion for those with Down syndrome.

Participating for the first time is Hirschi High School senior Ryan Pineau. His mother said while the focal point is to raise awareness, they have their owl goals in mind.

“Kind of getting him out of his shy shell with his brothers no longer being at home,” Staci Cheathm, Pinoh’s mother, said. “Trying to make him be a little more independent and be more social. I thought that was a great cause and also maybe he can meet some people that are similar to him in his same age range.”

Pineau is raising funds toward Buddy Walk and has received about 65% of the $5,000 they need.

The money raised from everyone doing the Buddy Walk goes to the Arc of Wichita County, with some proceeds going toward a wheelchair accessible playground.

If you would like to make a donation or register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street

Latest News

north texas gunslingers
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
Texoma Gives donation lunch
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton,...
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program