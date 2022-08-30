Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000.

This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion for those with Down syndrome.

Participating for the first time is Hirschi High School senior Ryan Pineau. His mother said while the focal point is to raise awareness, they have their owl goals in mind.

“Kind of getting him out of his shy shell with his brothers no longer being at home,” Staci Cheathm, Pinoh’s mother, said. “Trying to make him be a little more independent and be more social. I thought that was a great cause and also maybe he can meet some people that are similar to him in his same age range.”

Pineau is raising funds toward Buddy Walk and has received about 65% of the $5,000 they need.

The money raised from everyone doing the Buddy Walk goes to the Arc of Wichita County, with some proceeds going toward a wheelchair accessible playground.

If you would like to make a donation or register, click here.

