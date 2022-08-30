Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program

The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton,...
The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young counties.(TxDOT)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects.

The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” Abbott said. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”

The funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development.

“The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion, and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said. “Additionally, we are making significant progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which improves top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”

The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young counties.

“Texas’ rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs, but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under our care.”

Listed projects for the Wichita Falls district include the following:

COUNTYHIGHWAYPROJECTFROMTOCOST ESTIMATE
CookeIH 35Widen Freeway - Gainesville0.2 miles south of US 82Red River Bridge$293,430,197
CookeIH 35Widen Freeway - Valley View0.7 miles north of FM 30021.4 miles south of Spring Creek$222,006,400
MontagueUS 82Widen Non-Freeway - RinggoldClay County LineAbout 0.5 miles east of US 82$26,362,960
WichitaUS 82Widen Non-Freeway - Wichita FallsArcher County LineFM 369$18,267,200
WichitaBU 287JWiden Non-Freeway - Wichita FallsFM 386SL 11$7,456,801
WichitaFM 369Road Rehabilitation - Wichita FallsBarnett RoadSL 473$4,100,000
YoungSH 114Passing Lanes (Super 2) - OlneySH 790.8 miles west of FM 1769$10,582,001

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street

Latest News

north texas gunslingers
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
This is an awareness event to promote acceptance and inclusion for those with Down syndrome.
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
Texoma Gives donation lunch
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian