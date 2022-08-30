Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects.

The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” Abbott said. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”

The funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development.

“The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion, and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said. “Additionally, we are making significant progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which improves top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”

The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young counties.

“Texas’ rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs, but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under our care.”

Listed projects for the Wichita Falls district include the following:

COUNTY HIGHWAY PROJECT FROM TO COST ESTIMATE Cooke IH 35 Widen Freeway - Gainesville 0.2 miles south of US 82 Red River Bridge $293,430,197 Cooke IH 35 Widen Freeway - Valley View 0.7 miles north of FM 3002 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek $222,006,400 Montague US 82 Widen Non-Freeway - Ringgold Clay County Line About 0.5 miles east of US 82 $26,362,960 Wichita US 82 Widen Non-Freeway - Wichita Falls Archer County Line FM 369 $18,267,200 Wichita BU 287J Widen Non-Freeway - Wichita Falls FM 386 SL 11 $7,456,801 Wichita FM 369 Road Rehabilitation - Wichita Falls Barnett Road SL 473 $4,100,000 Young SH 114 Passing Lanes (Super 2) - Olney SH 79 0.8 miles west of FM 1769 $10,582,001

