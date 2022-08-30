Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.

Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post.

“Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and dedicated herself to bringing the power of reading to our students,” WFHS principal Christy Nash said. “Our entire WFHS family is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.”

District officials said counselors and other support staff will be available for students, teachers and staff as needed.

