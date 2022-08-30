Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian

Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.

Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post.

“Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and dedicated herself to bringing the power of reading to our students,” WFHS principal Christy Nash said. “Our entire WFHS family is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.”

District officials said counselors and other support staff will be available for students, teachers and staff as needed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Police tell our crews the male victim was found in the bushes.
Body found on 9th Street

Latest News

This is an awareness event to promote acceptance and inclusion for those with Down syndrome.
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
Texoma Gives donation lunch
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
The Wichita Falls district includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton,...
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
General admission tickets are $150.
Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser