Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 27th Annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9, 2022.

The cost is $95 per person and the four-person scramble tournament will happen at the Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. while the shotgun start is at 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit that enhances “the economic and personal independence of people who are blind and visually impaired primarily through employment in the manufacturing and sale of quality goods and services.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.