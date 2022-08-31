Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Imagination Library returns to Wichita Falls

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Imagination Library is coming back to the Wichita Falls Public Library thanks to a $10,000 donation from Atmos Energy.

The relaunched program will offer one free book a month for each kid in the program. The age groups range from infants to four-year-olds. These books will also have activities that parents can do with their children that help prepare them for kindergarten. If this sounds familiar, it’s because this program was already in place in the early 2000s, but this new group says they are starting fresh.

“It kind of outgrew the organization and that organization had to close out of it,” Nancy Scott, Arts Council member, said. “Now the Arts Council, the way we are approaching it, we have learned from others’ experience. We have learned a great deal of how to manage and how to present a good program.”

The Arts Council is excited to have this program back in place and registration is open to the public. This is only available for residents in Wichita Falls and your kid has to be four years of age or younger. You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Allen Kordall Smith.
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Terry Allen Pape was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for child pornography
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures

Latest News

Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice.
Texoma Gives is one week away
All Chillicothe ISD sports events have been canceled for this week.
Texas DPS identifies Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash
Texoma Gives is one week away
Texoma Gives is one week away
Terry Allen Pape was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for child pornography