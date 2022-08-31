Imagination Library returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Imagination Library is coming back to the Wichita Falls Public Library thanks to a $10,000 donation from Atmos Energy.

The relaunched program will offer one free book a month for each kid in the program. The age groups range from infants to four-year-olds. These books will also have activities that parents can do with their children that help prepare them for kindergarten. If this sounds familiar, it’s because this program was already in place in the early 2000s, but this new group says they are starting fresh.

“It kind of outgrew the organization and that organization had to close out of it,” Nancy Scott, Arts Council member, said. “Now the Arts Council, the way we are approaching it, we have learned from others’ experience. We have learned a great deal of how to manage and how to present a good program.”

The Arts Council is excited to have this program back in place and registration is open to the public. This is only available for residents in Wichita Falls and your kid has to be four years of age or younger. You can register by clicking here.

